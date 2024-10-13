Dustin Poirier provides update on final UFC outing: ‘Fight news coming’

Former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier has confirmed he will have news on his final Octagon outing before hanging up his gloves following a storied UFC career.

Poirier, who retains the number four ranked lightweight challenger, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 302 back in June, forcing undisputed champion and pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev to the fifth round in an eventual D’Arce choke submission loss to the Russian.

A former interim champion, Lafayette striker, Poirier’s most recent win came in the form of a rallying second round strikes finish win over recent UFC Fight Night Paris headliner, Benoit Saint-Denis, halting the Nimes native’s roughshod run through the lightweight ranks.

Dustin Poirier confirms fight news coming soon

And confirming plans to fight one more time earlier this summer despite weighing up a potential retirement from mixed martial arts, Poirier confirmed on social media today how he had news of his final walk in the promotion on the tracks.

“Fight news coming,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account this evening.

Fight News Coming 🫡 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 13, 2024

And earlier this week, Conor McGregor — a three-time foe of the above-mentioned, Poirier revealed plans to fight him a fourth clash in the future, claiming that despite the fact the former holds two wins over him in their three fight series, their rivalry is far from over.

We’re looking for the date,” Conor McGregor said of his UFC return. Hopefully, I’d like to square it away with Michael Chandler. I’d like to get Chander in. We’ve had our beef, it’s not settled. He has a match scheduled. I’d like to fight, maybe before that or before he’s recovered so there are a few names in the line at the minute. There’s a few names being discussed.”

“Both of them. Both,” Conor McGregor said of grudge fights with both Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz. “It’s a must, for sure. The Dustin one is not settled, it’s 1-1-1. And the Diaz one is also 1-1. Two big, blockbuster matches and I’m excited to get them locked in.”