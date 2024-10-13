Conor McGregor confirms February fighting return with Dan Hooker at UFC Saudi Arabia

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor appears to have spilled the beans on a return to the Octagon — claiming he will fight with lightweight contender, Dan Hooker at a UFC Saudi Arabia event on February 1. next.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in 2021 in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And earlier this year, McGregor, 36, was slated to headline UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, however, he withdrew from a pairing at the welterweight limit against former title challenger, Michael Chandler, after fracturing a toe on his left foot.

Targeting a return to action next year after the UFC 310 card received a championship doubleheader, including a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov, Dublin striker, McGregor revealed overnight at BKFC Marbella how he would be fighting Hooker in Saudi Arabia as soon as February.

Conor McGregor confirms February return in UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Dan Hooker

“February 1. in Saudi Arabia,” Conor McGregor told Bloody Elbow reporter, Donagh Corby last night following the event in Spain. “Dan Hooker.”

Linked with a fight with City Kickboxing staple, Hooker ever since the above-mentioned, Chandler booked himself in a UFC 309 co-headliner with former champion, Charles Oliveira next month, Conor McGregor would be tasked with snapping the Kiwi’s stunning three-fight winning spree.

Earning the number five rank at lightweight back in August, Hooker landed a split decision win over Polish challenger, Mateusz Gamrot, adding to a run of victories against both Jalin Turner, and Claudio Puelles.

Himself without a win since 2020, McGregor’s most recent success came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over former title challenger, Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit.