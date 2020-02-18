Dustin Poirier Told By UFC To Stop Pursuing Nate Diaz Fight

Spread the word!













It looks like Dustin Poirier won’t be getting his fight with Nate Diaz.

Poirier and Diaz were initially scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 back in November 2018. However, the former got injured resulting in the fight getting called off.

Of late, however, Poirier has been actively campaigning for a fight with Diaz and was even willing to fight at 170 pounds. However, Diaz has not reciprocated an interest or even responded for that matter.

It’s got to the point now where UFC matchmakers have even told Poirier to move on:

“Obviously I was trying to get the Nate fight for a while, but we’ve recently decided to leave that alone. He’s not fighting,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani on Monday (via BJ Penn). “I spoke with Mick and Sean when I was in Houston for (UFC 247). They told me they offered him a fight and I recently spoke again to Sean and he told me it’s time to move on.

“They said the Diaz camp isn’t responding. I don’t want to keep chasing that guy. If he’s not taking fights then I have to move on.”

Poirier hasn’t fought since his lightweight title defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 back in September. However, he is healthy now and looking for a fight that excites him.

The division, at this point, doesn’t matter either:

“I’m probably a better fit at 155 pounds but I wouldn’t mind fighting at 170 pounds if the opportunity is a fun one or a big one, that’s for sure,” Poirier added. “I just want to be excited to go in there and fight, man.”

Who do you think Poirier should face next?