Dustin Poirier Thought Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone Looked Slow

While Dustin Poirier thought Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone had a fun fight at UFC 238, he wasn’t completely impressed by either of them.

Ferguson and Cerrone were given Fight of the Night honors for their lightweight affair this past weekend, which saw the former come out on top. The contest came to an end when the doctors rendered Cerrone unable to continue after his right eye was shut just before the start of the third round.

With the winner of the bout essentially being the next challenger for the belt, Poirier kept an eye on the matchup and felt Ferguson was deserving of the victory. However, he felt both competitors looked a bit slow.

“Yeah, I watched it,” Poirier told ESPN. “It was a fun fight to watch. I thought Tony started pulling away, Donald started wearing a lot of damage, getting busted up. I thought Tony was starting to take over the fight. It would have been interesting to see if he would have kept pulling away in the third round.

“But I thought they looked kind of slow. I don’t know, I’m focused on Khabib right now, but I think beat everybody in my division.”

Poirier, of course, is the interim lightweight champion and will face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight in the main event of UFC 242 on September 7. Many agree that Ferguson should challenge the winner afterward. However, some, like Cerrone, want a rematch to happen.

Could that stall the division right after it becomes active once again? Here’s what Poirier had to say:

“I’m not sure what Donald is ranked but if say, they did the rematch and Donald won the fight, obviously Tony’s the next contender — it would shake up things,” Poirier added. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know if they are going to do a rematch. Sometimes things are said and they don’t happen. We’ll see in the next couple of weeks.“