Donald Cerrone Avoids Orbital Bone Break, Calls For Ferguson Rematch

Contrary to what was said, Donald Cerrone did not break his orbital bone during his loss against Tony Ferguson.

Cerrone and Ferguson fought for two rounds at UFC 238 this past weekend in Chicago until the former was rendered unable to compete after his right eye had completely shut. “Cowboy” had blown what was suspected to be a broken nose right before the third round which caused his eye to shut. With the doctors not allowing him to compete, Ferguson was given the victory via TKO.

Cerrone was still in good spirits even as he was hospitalized, however, UFC president Dana White claimed after the event that the veteran had broken his orbital bone. That doesn’t seem to be the case after a Cerrone Instagram update on Tuesday, though:

“I’m in Good Health,” Cerrone wrote. “Thanks for all the message and concerns. Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital. Sitting and waiting for the Rematch or next fight.”

Cerrone notably ended his post by adding that he was waiting for a rematch with Ferguson or another fight. While some fans may argue that a rematch would be warranted, Ferguson was clearly dominating Cerrone in the second round and would have likely continued to do so in the final round. And with 12 wins in a row, it would be extremely harsh for “El Cucuy” to fight anyone but the lightweight champion next.

As for Cerrone, he’s still ranked high at 155 pounds and could be just one or two wins away from finally getting his chance at becoming a UFC champion.