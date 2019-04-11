Dustin Poirier Teases Potential Move Up To Welterweight

Dustin Poirier will attempt to capture his first UFC title at UFC 236 this weekend (Sat. April 13, 2019).

“The Diamond” squares off against featherweight champion Max Holloway in the main event of the pay-per-view (PPV) main card. The pair will compete for the interim UFC lightweight championship. Whoever walks out of Atlanta with the strap will have a ‘guaranteed’ unification bout with the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov at some point down the line.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Poirier discussed his future at lightweight. He has no plans at returning to his former home at 145 pounds, and also noted that it isn’t fun cutting down to lightweight anymore either. A potential move up to the welterweight division could be in the cards as a result:

“I could never make 145 again, and I never will,” Poirier said “If anything, I’ll go up. Definitely a possibility. My body is just getting heavier, more dense.

“Things change as you get older, and ’55 is not fun to make anymore. Not that fighting has to be fun 100 percent of the time, but I just want to be healthy.”



Poirier has been with the UFC since 2011, getting his start as a featherweight fighter. He’s proved to be one of the division’s best. After his title aspirations at 145 pounds didn’t work out, Poirier jumped up to lightweight and has been exceptional.

With wins over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez, Poirier has proven to be one of the elite in arguably the UFC’s toughest division. Now, he faces the ultimate test in Holloway, one of the best pound-for-pound champions in the sport.