Dustin Poirier Teases Potential Main Event Bout Against Dan Hooker

UFC lightweight Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has teased a potential match-up against fellow ranked lightweight Dan “The Hangman” Hooker.

Taking to twitter Hooker tweeted, “Can you see me now.” Along with a diamond emoji to capture the attention of Poirier.

The message was received by Poirier who replied, “I got 25 minutes for you” implying a potential main event bout between the two.

I got 25 minutes for you https://t.co/1EJhecYzQV — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 27, 2020

This comes after Hooker’s split decision win over Paul Felder this past weekend at UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker in Auckland, New Zealand raised him to #5 in the Lightweight Rankings.

Previous to this, after Hooker’s Unanimous Decision victory over Al Iaquinta in the Co-Main Event at UFC 243. Hooker attempted to match the two up during his octagon interview stating. “I’m gonna announce my next fight, Dustin Poirier I’m gonna smash your face in, Meet me in New Zealand 2020 and I’m gonna end you”.

This was swiftly shut down by Poirier on Twitter who replied with “I’m fighting the Irishman next. You’re close but not yet keep punching”.

I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

At the time coming off an unsuccessful attempt of unifying his interim title, the #2 ranked lightweight Poirier had his eyes set on bouts with UFC megastar Connor McGregor or former BMF title challenger Nate Diaz.

During this time Connor McGregor was due to be returning but did not have any match-up announced, this saw many of the top lightweight contenders including Poirier throwing their names forward to potentially welcome McGregor back to the octagon. Diaz also had no fights announced after having just lost to Jorge Masvidal a teammate of Poirier’s.

It would seem in the time since the original callout, Poirier has become more open to the idea of a matchup between himself and Hooker.

Who would you like to see Poirier face next?