Dan Hooker Calls Out Dustin Poirier, Poirier Responds

Dan Hooker got the biggest win of his career when he defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 243. And he tried to get his next fight booked right away.

Hooker outpointed Iaquinta over three rounds in a dominant victory. And as soon as he was given the opportunity to speak, he made sure to call out his desired next opponent in Dustin Poirier:

“Dustin Poirier, I’m going to smash your face in,” he said in his post-fight interview. “Meet me in New Zealand. 2020. And I’m going to end you!”

You can watch the video below:

"Poirier … I will end you!"@DanTheHangman calls for Poirier after his win at #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/xbSq6FnH1b — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

Poirier, of course, is coming off a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight last month. Since then, he has been trying to get a fight with Conor McGregor next.

And that’s what he plans on doing as he responded to Hooker on Twitter:

“I’m fighting the Irishman next. You’re close but not yet buddy keep punching.”

I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

He also suggested an alternate opponent in Donald Cerrone:

“Dan can fight Cowboy… I’m chilling out until something really excites me. Working on my craft.”

Dan can fight Cowboy… I'm chilling out until something really excites me. Working on my craft — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Who do you want to see Hooker face next? Does his original callout of Poirier excite you? Or is Cerrone a more viable option? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!