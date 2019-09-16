Dustin Poirier Teases He’s Conor McGregor’s December Opponent

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor shook up the mixed martial arts (MMA) community last night (Sun. September 15, 2019) with his cryptic Tweet.

McGregor Tweeted out “Dublin, December 14th,” with no further context. Many believe McGregor is teasing his Octagon return, given December 14 is the same day as the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, that PPV goes down in Las Vegas, while McGregor Tweeted out a Dublin location.

Now, a fan has asked former McGregor foe, Dustin Poirier, if he will be fighting in December. Poirier responded with a simple emoji of Santa Claus. A fan responded by saying he believes Poirier will get his hand raised again, with Poirier responding with, “I promise I will.”

I promise I will — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 16, 2019

The matchup makes sense at this point. McGregor hasn’t fought since his October loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year. “The Eagle” choked out McGregor in the fourth round with a neck crank. Poirier was defeated by Nurmagomedov as well earlier this month via third-round submission by way of a rear-naked choke.

It was a title unification bout with Poirier’s then-interim lightweight title and Nurmagomedov’s undisputed title. While Nurmagomedov likely faces Tony Ferguson next, a rematch between McGregor and Poirier could be the next marquee matchup at 155 pounds. The pair initially met back in 2014 with McGregor taking home a first-round TKO.

What do you think about Poirier’s December tease? Do you think he’ll be rematching McGregor next?