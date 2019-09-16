Conor McGregor Teases Potential Date & Location For Octagon Return

Spread the word!













Everyone wants a crack at Conor McGregor upon his return to the Octagon.

Now, we may have an idea of when and where that return might take place. “The Notorious” took to Twitter and posted, “Dublin, December 14th.” No further information or context was given to the message, but many believe McGregor is suggesting his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) will take place from his home country of Dublin, Ireland on December 14, which does actually fall on a Saturday in the United States.

It’s also the same day as the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV), which is slated to go down from Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie is slated for the card, but is not expected to be the main event.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

McGregor hasn’t competed since October of last year. He ended a two-year hiatus from action to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title he never lost. Nurmagomedov virtually dominated the entire affair up until the fourth round, when he sunk in a neck crank that forced the Irishman to tap out.

Since, McGregor has been calling for an immediate rematch, however, Tony Ferguson has firmly solidified himself as the next man in line. A likely challenger for McGregor’s return is Justin Gaethje, who comes off a first-round win over Donald Cerrone this past weekend. He wants the winner of a likely fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, but said he’d gladly welcome McGregor back to the Octagon instead.

What do you think about McGregor’s Tweet? Do you think the date is that of an Octagon return?