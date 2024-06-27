Dustin Poirier still unclear on fighting future after UFC 302 loss: ‘I’m still unsure about what’s next’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has revealed he is still unsure on what’s next for him amid a potential retirement from mixed martial arts – off the back of his championship fight loss at UFC 302 last month.

Poirier, the current number four ranked lightweight contender, headlined UFC 302 last month in New Jersey – taking on undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev over the course of five rounds.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And dropping a fifth round submission defeat to the Russian following an impressive performance, Poirier was caught in a late frame D’Acre choke, which forced him to tap before he going unconscious.

In the immediate aftermath of his loss, Poirier who had been weighing up retirement from combat sports throughout the buildup to his clash with Makhachev, explained how he had likely made his final walk to the Octagon.

However, in the weeks since, Poirier – who has yet to officially notify the UFC of his decision to retire from mixed martial arts, has remained non-committal on his future.

Dustin Poirier remains unsure on fighting future

And this week on social media, fans speculated Poirier had finally closed the chapter on his career, however, he has since insisted he hasn’t come to a definitive decision yet.

“That wasn’t a retirement tweet,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account. “I’m just grateful for the journey, but I’m still unsure about what’s next.”

That wasn't a retirement tweet. Im just grateful for the journey, but I'm still unsure about what's next https://t.co/BieFb5BF7g — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 26, 2024

Seeing his rivalry with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor rekindled this week – Poirier was urged to seek a DNA test by the Dubliner, who controversially called his fatherhood into question, before hitting out at his long-time partner, Jolie Poirier, to boot.

Returning to screens this weekend, Poirier will join the UFC 303 desk – serving as an analyst alongside former title challenger, Chael Sonnen.

