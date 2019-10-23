Dustin Poirier Sidelined With Upcoming Hip Surgery

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier’s upcoming hip surgery had forced his planned return of January back a bit. Poirier took to social media to announce he will be out for six weeks due to the operation.

“Looks like I won’t be able to fight again until February or March. Gonna be out 6 weeks,” he wrote on Twitter.

Poirier told MMA Fighting that doctors will repair multiple tears in the labrum of his hip. They’ll also reshape his femur bone, which will ensure it doesn’t create future tears.

The former interim lightweight champion was hoping to fight Conor McGregor in January. Whether or not this will impact that potential fight is to be seen.

Poirier is coming off of a third-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov where he was fighting for the undisputed lightweight title. The loss ended his four-fight winning streak where he beat Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis.

If he can not get the Conor McGregor fight, Poirier has spoken about wanting to fight at welterweight and possibly take on Rafael dos Anjos. Who Poirier will fight next is to be seen, but he has also expressed interest in fighting in Zuffa boxing. Right now, Poirier is just healing up from his injury and will return in February or March.

