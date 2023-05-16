A symbolic BMF championship fight between former interim lightweight champions, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, is slated to take main event honors at UFC 291 on July 29. in the promotion’s return to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured in a main card clash back in November of last year at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, submitting former title challenger and common-foe, Michael Chandler with a third round rear-naked choke.

As for Gaethje, the former interim gold holder and current #3 ranked contender managed to successfully land a close, majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 back in March in London, England.

Dustin Poirier stopped Justin Gaethje with strikes back in April 2018

First matching back in the main event of UFC Fight Night Glendale back in April 2018, Poirier managed to land a stunning fourth round standing TKO victory over Gaethje in enemy territory.

And as per UFC president, Dana White, Poirier and Gaethje are now set to headline UFC 291 on July 29. in a BMF championship rematch – following the recent retirement of former gold holder, Jorge Masvidal.

A former interim lightweight champion to boot, Poirier, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana struck his interim spoils with a rematch decision win over former featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway back in April 2019.

As for Arizona favorite, Gaethje, the former interim gold holder snapped the division-best 12-fight winning run of former interim champion, Tony Ferguson back in May 2020 to land his interim crown.

