Dustin Poirier Reveals Requirements For His Next Fight

Dustin Poirier is looking to bounce back after his failed lightweight title bid against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. However, Poirier won’t accept just any fight. He needs a fight that will excite him, such as a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Poirier discussed what needs to be in play for his next contest. “The Diamond” claimed he’s open to rematching Justin Gaethje inside the Octagon before doubling down on a rematch with McGregor. He’d also like another crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov, but realizes he’ll need to string together a few victories before that happens.

“I would give Gaethje a rematch if he wanted it, (or) Conor obviously,” Poirier said. “I would love to fight Tony. I’ve been wanting to fight Tony. A rematch with Khabib, that feels so far away looking at the whole picture, but if there was a fun fight at 170, I would go to 170. I wouldn’t stay there; it wouldn’t be my home. But I would definitely go there for a fight or two if it made sense.

“That’s just where I’m at right now. I want to have fights that are meaningful, I want to have fights that are exciting, and I want to be excited about the matchup. It all depends on the opponent and what they call me with. The when, the where, the who.”

The lightweight picture is very interesting at this point in time. Many believe Tony Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is the next fight to make for the 155-pound strap. With Gaethje, Poirier, and McGregor waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do matchup-wise moving forward.

Regardless of which way things go, given the talent-stacked state of the division, the fights will be nothing short of entertaining.

