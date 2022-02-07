Dustin Poirier doubts he’ll ever fight Conor McGregor again but says if they do, he hopes it will be in the boxing ring.

Dustin Poirier & Conor McGregor Have Serious History

‘The Diamond’ and ‘Notorious’ first fought all the way back in 2014 at featherweight. On that occasion, McGregor made quick work of Poirier to pick up the TKO win within two minutes.

The Irishman went on to become the featherweight and lightweight champion, but his career had somewhat stagnated by the time he and Poirier rematched in 2021.

Poirier got his revenge at UFC 257 in January of last year when he used effective legs kicks and elite-level boxing to take out McGregor inside two rounds.

The pair completed their trilogy at UFC in July 2021 and Poirier again walked away with the TKO win. After dominating much of the first frame the Lafayette, Lousianna native seemed on the verge of another famous victory, but it was somewhat dampened by the fact McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury that ended the fight in an inconclusive manner.

The fourth fight in MMA seems to be very much on the table for Poirier and McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ told his fans on Twitter that he doubts it will ever happen.

Poirier later added that he is interested in trying his hand at boxing. As of late, countless MMA fighters have been transitioning to boxing for the bumper paydays. The 32-year-old poked fun at his two UFC title losses while expressing and interest in competing in the squared circle.

I'd love to, no rear naked chokes there https://t.co/ftkH9x3W6J — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

The former interim lightweight champ’s mood towards a fourth McGregor fight changed when a fan suggested that they face each other in boxing.

