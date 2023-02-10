Dustin Poirier slams rival Nate Diaz following failed UFC clash: ‘Tell the truth about our matchup hoe’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has responded to hints from former promotional contender, Nate Diaz that he withdrew from a scheduled fight with him during their respective Octagon tenures, urging the Stockton native to explain the circumstances as to why they never fought.

Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight challenger, has yet to return to the Octagon since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden, submitting Michael Chandler with a third round rear-naked choke.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid in his most recent Octagon walk – which marked the end of his tenure with the UFC, Diaz submitted former interim champion, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine choke back in September of last year.

Dustin Poirier responds to Nate Diaz in heated comment

In the time since his UFC departure, Diaz has been linked with a multitude of potential fights in his next combat sports venture, however, claimed he landed a further trio of UFC victories over former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev, and the aforenoted Dustin Poirier – much to the dismay of the Lafayette puncher.

“I’m 3-0 in the UFC against Cumshot (sic) [Khamzat Chimaev], Kabib (sic) [Khabib Nurmagomedov], and Dustin Porier (sic) [Poirier] do (sic) to them being scared pussys,” Nate Diaz tweeted. “Sleep with that.”

“Shut ya b*tch ass up, tell the truth about our match up hoe,” Dustin Poirier tweeted in response to Nate Diaz.”

Poirier and Diaz appeared to be on a collision course for UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden back in 2018, however, neither side failed to ever officially pen bout agreements for the targeted fight.

Poirier was also linked continuously with a fight against Diaz last year prior to his November return against Chandler, however, the UFC elected against booking the duo together in a long-awaited grudge match.