Dustin Poirier Leads UFC Vegas 4 Salaries With $300,000 Payday

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier returned to the win column and also walked away the highest earner at UFC Vegas 4 this past weekend.

Poirier fought Dan Hooker to a back-and-forth war in the main event in what many are considering a Fight of the Year candidate. In the end, “The Diamond” returned to the win column with the unanimous decision verdict.

For his efforts, he also went home with the biggest paycheck as he earned an event-high $300,000. In addition, the Fight of the Night bonus takes his total earnings to $350,000. Hooker, meanwhile, earned a show bonus of $110,000 while his total earnings went up to $160,000 with the Fight of the Night bonus.

Welterweight Mike Perry was the second-highest earner with a $180,000 payday following his unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall. Gall went home with $50,000.

Full UFC Vegas 4 Salaries

You can view the full UFC Vegas 4 salaries below (via MMA Fighting):

Dustin Poirier ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Dan Hooker ($110,000)

Mike Perry ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Mickey Gall ($50,000)

Maurice Greene ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Gian Villante ($75,000)

Brendan Allen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Kyle Daukaus ($12,000)

Takashi Sato ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jason Witt ($12,000)

Julian Erosa ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Sean Woodson ($12,000)

Khama Worthy ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Luis Pena ($27,000)

Tanner Boser ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Philipe Lins ($80,000)

Kay Hansen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jinh Yu Frey ($14,000)

Youssef Zalal ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Jordan Griffin ($20,000)

What do you think of the UFC Vegas 4 salaries?