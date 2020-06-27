UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker Live Results

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker results throughout tonight (Sat. 27th June 2020) from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main event of the evening former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier looks to get back to winning ways after losing against Khabib Nurmagomedov last time out. He’ll take on surging contender Dan Hooker who has won three straight and will be looking to secure the biggest win of his career against ‘The Diamond’.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Maurice Greene vs. Gian Villante

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Prelims

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt

Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Youssef Zalal vs. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision