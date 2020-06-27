UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker Live Results

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker results throughout tonight (Sat. 27th June 2020) from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the main event of the evening former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier looks to get back to winning ways after losing against Khabib Nurmagomedov last time out. He’ll take on surging contender Dan Hooker who has won three straight and will be looking to secure the biggest win of his career against ‘The Diamond’.
Main Card
Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry
Maurice Greene vs. Gian Villante
Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa
Prelims
Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy
Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt
Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Youssef Zalal vs. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision