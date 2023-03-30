Former UFC interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje calls for ‘obvious’ matchup with former foe Dustin Porier.

Gaethje got back to winning ways earlier this month following his failed title bid ten months earlier. The 34-year-old scored a decision win over rising contender Rafael Fiziev, in what was a classic all action Gaethje affair.

‘The Highlight’ now finds himself ranked No.3 and most likely just one or two big wins away from a title shot.

Justin Gaethje calls out Dustin Poirier

Gaethje is now eyeing a bout with his former opponent, Poirier, who is ranked just one spot above him. The pair battled it out back in 2018, exchanging powerful shots throughout, hurting each other before Poirier would finish Gaethje early in the fourth round.

Now Gaethje wants to run it back later on this year.

“August, September, October sounds ideal to fight [Dustin] Poirier,” Gaethje said to TSN. “[Fighting in June] is doable but I would need to know that immediately but I don’t think I’m going to get word on that anytime soon so I think after that is ideal.” (H/T Yardbarker)

Gaethje would add that the matchup was the ‘obvious choice’ and deserved a big matchup after taking on a lower ranked and extremely dangerous opponent.

“I think that’s the obvious choice, Dustin”, Gaethje said to TMZ. “He’s sitting at number two right now, I gave the new guys a chance and I proved that I am elite, and I need to fight elite fighters to fight for a belt. I think Dustin’s the obvious choice. I think the loser of Dariush and Oliveira is also an option, but outside of those two, I do not see an option.”

