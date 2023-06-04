Former UFC interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier is confident of finishing his next opponent, Justin Gaethje, in their upcoming UFC 291 bout.

The rematch between Poirier and Gaethje is scheduled for July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah and has all the making of an instant classic between two tough lightweight veterans. Both men are on what will likely be there last run at attaining UFC gold, and with this added motivation on top of their already iron wills, it seems impossible that this one won’t be entertaining.

The two men have fought before, facing off back in 2018, in which Poirier would knock out a game Gaethje in the fourth round. ‘The Diamond’ expects history to repeat itself when they face on another next month and when talking on the DC & RC show, was confident in securing a finish.

I can finish him again, 100 percent, I can finish anybody in the world at 155 pounds,” Poirier said to Daniel Cormier. “I just have to be on, in the right mental space, ready to perform. It’s 25 minutes to get it done and July 29, bro, I’m going to be brilliant in there, man, I’m telling you.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Last chance for Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Both Poirier and Gaethje have had outstanding, memorable careers and some of their fights will always be remembered dearly by MMA fans. However, good things cannot last forever and with the pair both aged 34, already having multiple title challenges and numerous wars – it will likely mean the dream of undisputed gold is over for the loser.

The pair will headline UFC 291 next month in a 155lb contest with the vacant ‘BMF’ title also being on the line.

Dustin Poirier talking with DC & RC

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier, will he stop Justin Gaethje next month?