Tiki Ghosn, the manager of former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier has claimed that his client will likely share the Octagon with one-time vacant title chaser, Michael Chandler next – amid a longstanding rivalry between the two since the latter’s arrival in the organization.

Poirier, who challenged common-foe, Charles Oliveira for undisputed lightweight gold last time out in December at UFC 269, suffered an eventual third round standing rear-naked choke loss to the Brazilian in a headlining clash.

As for Chandler, the #5 ranked lightweight contender featured on the main card of UFC 274 back in May, stopping former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a brutal, highlight-reel second round front kick knockout.

During UFC 276 earlier this month, Poirier and Chandler were separated by UFC officials and security at the T-Mobile Arena, after the former confronted the latter on fighter row – as the two find themselves consistently linked with a fight in the future.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have been linked to a clash before the end of 2022

Fueling the fire of a potential matchup in the near future, Chandler claimed that fans should expect some news on his next fight soon enough during his recent visit to London for the promotion’s second outing in the UK this year.

“I think you’re going to hear some fight news coming pretty soon and it could be me and Dustin Poirier,” Michael Chandler told assembled media at the O2 Arena. “We’ll see.”

As Poirier himself searches for his first Octagon walk since December, the Lafayette striker’s manager, UFC alum, Gohsn confirmed that his client is willing to fight Chandler next.

“Asked Dustin Poirier’s (@DustinPoirier) representative Tiki Ghosn (@tikighosn) for an update,” ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto tweeted. “Looks like it’s going to be Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlermMMA). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin (Poirier) is going to give it to him.” UFC hasn’t reached out yet, though.”

Asked Dustin Poirier's (@DustinPoirier) representative Tiki Ghosn (@tikighosn) for an update.



"Looks like it's going to be Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him."



UFC hasn't reached out yet, though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 26, 2022

In his most recent Octagon victory, Poirier landed a first round doctor’s stoppage victory over former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor in the pair’s trilogy rubber match at UFC 264 back in July of last year.