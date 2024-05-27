Dustin Poirier switches direction on fourth fight with Conor McGregor after UFC 302: ‘If the stars align’

Despite claiming recently that the proverbial ship has “sailed” on a fourth clash with former three-time foe, Conor McGregor ahead of his title fight at UFC 302 this weekend, Lafayette veteran, Dustin Poirier now claims another clash could be possible, barely, in the future.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, is slated to return to action this weekend in New Jersey, headlining UFC 302 in an undisputed title clash against pound-for-pound number, Islam Makhachev.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for McGregor, the former two-division gold holder himself snaps an almost three year hiatus from the Octagon at the end of next month in the main event of UFC 303, returning to the welterweight limit in a showdown with soon-to-be common-foe, Michael Chandler.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Strobe

Out of action since UFC 264, McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to the above-mentioned, Poirier.

Dustin Poirier unsure on fourth clash with Conor McGregor

And claiming prior to his return in Newark how a fourth pairing with McGregor – whom he has twice defeated was likely off the cards, Poirier has now maintained that another clash could land in the Octagon, albeit unlikely.

“It could, if the stars align,” Dustin Poirier told ESPN Radio of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor. “But, it just feels [pointless] even talking abou tit. After going through the rivalry with him for so many years, and fighting him back-to-back in 2021. As I prepare to get ready for a fight week for the undisputed belt, and he’s fighting a guy whose last fight I choked him out.”

Dustin Poirier on a potential 4th fight vs Conor McGregor 👀



🎥: @JakeAsmanpic.twitter.com/cSy4OfFH1L — BlockPicks (@BlockPicks_gg) May 24, 2024

“It just feels so far removed, and so many things have to happen before then,” Dustin Poirier continued. “So, I’ll just focus on right now, and that’s Islam Makhachev.”

Do you think Dustin Poirier fights Conor McGregor for a fourth time?