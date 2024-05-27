Islam Makhachev takes issues with new gloves ahead of UFC 302 fight with Dustin Poirier: ‘They will cause more cuts’

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is not a big fan of the new UFC gloves.

Last month the UFC unveiled their new gloves, the new version has reduced the weight in the glove and has been designed for ‘better ergonomics’. Golden gloves will also now be worn by title holders during championship fights.

Mandatory Credit: Justin White – Triple MMA

We have been working on these gloves over the past few years with the best designers, engineers, and athletes in the world,” said UFC CEO and President Dana White of the new gloves.

“This redesign will truly be a game changer for the entire sport of MMA. These gloves will feel lighter, fit fighters’ hands better, prevent injuries, and provide maximum flexibility during the fights. You’ll start to see these in competition this summer.”

Islam Makhachev criticizes new UFC gloves

This weekend Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.

During media for his upcoming event, Islam Makhachev was asked about the new gloves he would be wearing. In response, The 32-year-old seemed pleased about the new gold design and claimed he would frame them with his belt.

However, rather worryingly, Makahcev suggested that new gloves would actually cause more cuts.

“The new gloves are very stiff,” Makhachev said in an interview with Sport 24. “They will cause more cuts, as the previous UFC gloves were softer. These are stiffer. They don’t let you fully open your hand just to make sure the fingers don’t extend straight forward.”

Islam Makhachev is confident that he will keep the belt. He also wants to frame it together with the new gold gloves.



🎥: Sport 24 (YT) pic.twitter.com/Su3xvtaGoq — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 25, 2024

“But overall they are pretty much the same,” he continued. “I am going to frame them next to the belt as the first golden gloves in the UFC. I believe that means a lot.”

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

Hopefully Makhachev is wrong about his assessment — the last thing anyone wants is more cuts…

Who wins this weekend, Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?