Dillon Danis offers to make Octagon debut at UFC 303 in fight with veteran star Nick Diaz: ‘Let’s go’

Grappling star, Dillon Danis has once more offered to make a long-rumored Octagon landing amid his exit from long-time home, Bellator MMA last year – claiming he would fight with former title challenger, Nick Diaz at UFC 303 next month, alongside his close friend, Conor McGregor.

Danis, a former feature under the banner of Bellator MMA, had competed twice under the promotion’s scrutiny with a pair of back-to-back submission wins over Kyle Walker and Max Humphey, landing his sole two professional mixed martial arts victories.

And a needling grappler to boot, Danis, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under the tutelage of Marcelo Garcia, suffered a professional boxing debut loss to the polarizing WWE star, Logan Paul back in October of last year, in the form of a disqualification defeat in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

Dillon Danis offers to take on Nick Diaz at UFC 303

Welcoming a potential move to the Octagon in a bid to kickstart his mixed martial arts career once more, Danis, 30, offered to take on former welterweight title challenger, Diaz – in what would come as the Stockton veteran’s first outing since his 2021 return to active competition.

“Add me versus Nick Diaz on UFC 303 let’s go!” Dillon Danis posted on his official X account.

Himself linked continually with a return to the UFC following his TKO defeat to ex-champion, Robbie Lawler back in 2021 in his hiatus-snapping comeback fight, Diaz has ramped up training majorly in recent months – notably showing off his striking skills.

And finding himself on the receiving end of claims from former Octagon titleholder, Tyron Woodley how he apparently rejected a “dumb bag” to fight him, Diaz claimed “somebody is gonna pay very soon” as he teases a stunning return to the UFC.

