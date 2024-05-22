Dustin Poirier rules out fourth fight with Conor McGregor after UFC 302 return: ‘I think that ship has sailed’

Slated to return next weekend at UFC 302, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has shut the door on a fourth fight with three-time foe, Conor McGregor – claiming the “ship” has sailed proverbially on their heated rivalry.

Poirier, the current number four ranked lightweight challenger, is set to return next month in the main event of UFC 302, headlining in New Jersey in his third pursuit of an undisputed crown as he takes on pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev.

As for McGregor, the former two-division champion has been out of action for almost three-years, having remained sidelined since he headlined UFC 264, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Poirier.

Himself slated to return next month at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor is set to take on soon-to-be common-foe, Michael Chandler in a welterweight clash, snapping his long-standing hiatus from active competition.

Dustin Poirier shuts door on fourth Conor McGregor clash

And sharing his desire to round out his heated three-fight rivalry with Poirier in the form of a fourth clash despite losing two of three matches so far, McGregor’s hopes have been dashed by the Lafayette native, who claims he wants no part of that “energy” in his life anymore.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Dustin Poirier told ESPN of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor. “All I want is the UFC lightweight championship. I don’t feel the need to fight him again at all. I don’t need that energy in my life.”

Earning his title fight with Makhachev in Newark back in March, Louisiana fan-favorite, Poirier turned in a rallying win over the surging, Benoit Saint Denis – defeating the Frenchman with a spectacular second round knockout win in Miami.

