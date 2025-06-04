Video – Dustin Poirier teases custom retirement mouthguard ahead of UFC 319 swansong

Just a month out from his career retirement at UFC 319, Dustin Poirier is putting the final preperations to his retirement fight kit ahead of his return — where he will sport a custom-made mouthguard emblazoned with a signature saying.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, is set to headline July’s return to his native Louisiana, as he competes for the symbolic BMF crown for the second time in a trilogy fight against former featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway.

Image via: Getty

And headlining in New Orleans, Poirier will snap his 13-month hiatus from action for his swansong outing, following a prior June submission loss to Islam Makhachev in his pursuit of the undisputed lightweight crown.

Coming up short for the third time in an undisputed title fight, Lafayette striker, Poirier dropped a fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss to the pound-for-pound number one in New Jersey.

And remaining coy on his immediate fighting future, Dustin Poirier has confirmed he will finally hang up his gloves after UFC 319 next month, as he prepares to fight Holloway for a third time.

Image via: Zuffa LLC

Dustin Poirier gets custom mouthguard for UFC 319 swansong

Ahead of the pairing to boot, the American Top Team star has teased a new mouthguard custom-made for his fight with Holloway, featuring the words, “Last Dance” for his retirement outing.

And largely expected to feature one final time in the Octagon in his trilogy fight with Holloway, Poirier’s head coach, Mike Brown believes that to be the case, too. However, interestingly, the veteran technician claimed there is a world where his student returns for a lucrative fight in the future.

“I mean, I think so,” Brown told MMA Fighting of Dustin Poirier’s retirement. “You can never say never, but he’s done really well for himself. He’s made a boatload of money. He’s set. He doesn’t need to fight. So it would have to be something pretty enticing. I mean, that could always happen, but I think he’s content with his accomplishments and content with the money he has made and what he’s done. So, you know, I think it is.”