Joe Rogan set to return to commentary call at UFC 302 for lightweight title fight in New Jersey homecoming

Newark’s own, Joe Rogan will make his return to the commentary booth this weekend following his recent absence amid the Octagon’s travel to South America, calling the action as part of a three-man team in New Jersey for UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier.

Rogan, a long-time color commentator stalwart under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from duties since he called the monumental UFC 300 event back in April in Las Vegas, watching on as light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira rounded out the card with a blistering knockout win over Jamahal Hil.

Joe Rogan calls the action from UFC 302 this weekend

And this weekend, the veteran broadcaster returns home to his native Newark, forming a three-man booth alongside fellow color commentator, Daniel Cormier, and staple play-by-play lead, Jon Anik. News of Joe Rogan’s inclusion on the pay-per-view return to the East Coast was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Set to call the action in a championship setting once more – Rogan and co will watch on as undisputed lightweight champion and current pound-for-pound pacesetter, Islam Makhachev attempts to rack up his third successful defense of the title in a showdown against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier.

In the night’s co-main event at the Prudential Center, former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland returns as he takes on former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa – with the pair vying for a potential title-eliminator in their immediate future.

Rogan, who typically centers his commentary duties to North American events – particularly flagship cards, was drafted out of UFC 301 last month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – with former lightweight contender, Paul Felder replacing the veteran caller on the microphone.

UFC 302 takes place this weekend from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey – with Islam Makhachev’s title clash with Dustin Poirier slated to take main event honors in ‘The Garden State’.

