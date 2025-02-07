Dustin Poirier issues HUGE threat to UFC enemy Conor McGregor: ‘We will fight to the death if I see him’

Don’t expect veteran lightweight star, Dustin Poirier to ever squash his long-standing beef with UFC veteran, Conor McGregor, anyway.

Yet to book his expected retirement outing in the Octagon, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has vowed if he ever bumps into three-fight rival, Conor McGregor in the future again — even outside of a sanctioned fight, the two will likely trade hands, claiming he can never bury the proverbial hatchet with the Dubliner.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, has yet to return to action since he headlined UFC 302 back in June of last year, taking on incumbent titleholder and current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev.

And forcing the Russian star to the fifth round of their grudge fight win Newark, Poirier fell short in his third promotional bid to land undisputed gold, falling victim to a late D’Arce choke against Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier not interested in settling grudge with Conor McGregor

Linked with a whole host of fights to bring the curtain down on a fan-favorite and decorated career, during a recent interview with talkSPORT ahead of his return to action, Lafayette striker, Poirier admitted that while he respects former two-weight champion, McGregor as an athlete, he will likely rekindle their rivalry in the form of a physical fight if they ever cross paths again.

No, of course not,” Dustin Poirier said when asked if he could ever see himself squashing his beef with Conor McGregor. “We will fight to the death if I see him…I don’t respect him as a man.

“As an athlete and a fighter, he’s done some incredible things,” Dustin Poirier explained. He’s very gifted and is special in that way when it comes to combat, but as a human being? Nah.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Himself sidelined since closing out his trilogy with Poirier in the form of a rubber match almost four years ago, McGregor has yet to return to the Octagon since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the Louisianan striker.