Dustin Poirier reveals he will not fight at UFC 314 in Miami: ‘Trust me, I have something cooking’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has revealed he is not in line to make potentially his final mixed martial arts walk at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, however, maintains he has news of his return to action “cooking” ahead of an imminent return.

Poirier, the current number four ranked lightweight challenger, has yet to feature since last summer, where he headlined UFC 302 in his third undisputed title charge in the promotion.

And dropping an eventual fifth round submission loss to current pound-for-pound number one, Lafayette striker, Dustin Poirier forced the champion to the final frame, before succumbing to a D’Arce choke stoppage.

Dustin Poirier confirms he will not fight at UFC 314 in Miami

Confirming before the turn of the year how he plans to make at least one final Octagon fight before likely hanging up his gloves for good, Poirier has now confirmed he will not be fighting at UFC 314 in April — in a return to his training center in ‘The Sunshine State.

“I’m not fighting in Miami that’s fake news but trust me I have something cooking you’ll know soon,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account tonight.

I'm not fighting in Miami that's fake news but trust me I have something cooking you'll know soon pic.twitter.com/cYAghx1GiM — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 28, 2025

Stunningly offering to fight on just a day’s notice last week at UFC 311 following the withdrawal of surging contender, Arman Tsarukuyan, Louisianan striker, Poirier boldly endorsed the chance to welcome unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria to the lightweight ranks later this annum.

Furthermore, off the back of his pair of victories over current BMF titleholder, Max Holloway, former interim gold holder, Poirier has welcomed the chance to take on the Hawaiian fan-favorite in a trilogy fight in a bid to finally snatch the coveted symbolic belt.

Most recently scoring a win in Miami in April of last year, Poirier ended the streak of French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis with a rallying second round knockout win in a co-main event slot.