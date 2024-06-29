Dustin Poirier backs Conor McGregor to make triumphant UFC return: ‘We’re going to see a very dangerous man’

Three-time foe of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier – has backed the Dubliner to make a triumphant return to action – if he ever makes his comeback to the UFC, claiming the ex-champion will likely return in “dangerous” fashion.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula against Poirier three years ago, losing the pair’s trilogy rubber match in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

And scheduled to return at UFC 303 tonight, McGregor was forced from a main event fight against would-be common-foe, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit – confirming he had been sidelined once more, this time through a fractured toe on his left foot.

Dustin Poirier backs Conor McGregor to make “dangerous” return

Hoping to land a return before the close of the summer, former duel-weight titleholder, McGregor’s plans for a comeback clash with Chandler were almost immediately shut down by UFC boss, Dana White, who claimed he would not be fighting before October at the very earliest.

However, sharing his thoughts on McGregor’s fighting future, Poirier – who was the subject of a nasty dig by the Dubliner at his fatherhood earlier this week, claimed he would return in “dangerous” fashion against Chandler.

“So, he (Conor McGregor) could be back quick or if he needs surgery, we’ll see,” Dustin Poirier told ESPN MMA. “Just looking at his career and the things he’s accomplished, the man has a strong mindset. If he commits himself to being the best he can, if his body allows him to be the best he can I think he’s gonna come back strong.”

“Do we see the vintage Conor McGregor? I’m not sure, but we’re going to see a very dangerous man who’s hungry for a win – and who needs a win, if he does come back,” Poirier explained.

