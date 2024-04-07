Dustin Poirier confirms he will fight UFC star Islam Makhachev next: ‘Time to reach the pinnacle’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has been continually linked with a championship siege against undisputed titleholder, Islam Makhchev ever since his March knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. And has now confirmed he will stand opposite the Russian next.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender and a former interim gold holder under the banner of the promotion, most recently co-headlined UFC 299 last month in a high-stakes clash against the above-mentioned, Saint Denis.

Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

And returning to the winner’s enclosure following a hellacious high-kick KO defeat to two-time foe, Justin Gaethje last summer, Lafayette striker, Poirier turned in a second round rallying stoppage of his own, snapping the winning and finishing spree of Nimes native, Saint Denis.



Offered a championship challenge against Makhachev by the Russian’s manager, Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz after his win over the Frenchman, Poirier has been linked with a June return against the incumbent at UFC 304 in Newark, New Jersey.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Already sharing his fair share of words with the American Kickboxing Academy staple, Poirier claimed that throughout their respective careers in mixed martial arts, he has easily achieved more than Makhachev – who in turn, claimed if Poirier was ever going to win lightweight spoils, he would have done so already.

Dustin Poirier confirms fight with Islam Makhachev is next

Amid links with a summer clash with Makhachev for gold, Poirier has claimed he will most definitely stand opposite the Russian next – in a bid to “reach the pinnacle” of the sport.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

“Islam Makhachev is next,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official Instagram account. “It’s time to reach the pinnacle.”

Dustin Poirier confirms that he’s fighting Islam Makhachev next via. Facebook 👀#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/yfh1uCmM63 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 7, 2024

Winning interim gold back in 2019, Poirier turned in a decision win over former featherweight champion, Max Holloway in the pair’s championship rematch atop a UFC 236 card in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who wins in a future title fight this summer: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?