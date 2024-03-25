Islam Makhachev rips UFC ace Dustin Poirier: ‘If you could beat anybody, you’d be holding this belt right now’

Amid links to a June title fight return with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, UFC pound-for-pound kingpin, Islam Makhachev has claimed if the Lafayette native could beat “anybody” like he believes – he would be holding lightweight spoils right not, and not himself.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 294 back in October against former featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski, stopping the Australian with a stunning first round high-kick knockout win.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

As for Poirier, the former interim champion returned to co-headline UFC 299 earlier this month most recently, stopping the surge of French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis with a blistering second round KO in their Miami co-main event clash.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And staking his claim for a fight against Russian star, Makhachev later this summer in the wake of his win over Saint Denis, Poirier maintained he had provided more for the sport of mixed martial arts than Makhachev – while also claiming he had achieved more.

Islam Makhachev hits out at Dustin Poirier

Welcoming the chance to fight the Louisanan in a summer comeback, Makahchev – who’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz offered the former a fight against his client, hit out at Poirier today in a series of messages on social media.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

“Dustin if you could beat anybody, you’d be holding this belt right now, not me,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account.

“His (Dustin Poirier) is: permanent contender 🙂 how many title losses, 2? 3?” Islam Makhachev replied to an X user who claimed Poirier was on a “different level now”.

Sidelined through the beginning of the summer amid the religious period of Ramadan, Makhachev was reportedly offered a massive UFC 300 headliner against current champion, Leon Edwards in a welterweight move, however, was forced to refuse the pairing.

