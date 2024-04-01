Video – Islam Makhachev shows off new shaved head amid links to June return fight with Dustin Poirier

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has donned a new look ahead of his expected return to the Octagon in June – shaving his head bald ahead of a potential fight with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in his UFC comeback.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight titleholder and current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, most recently headlined UFC 294 back in October, racking up his second successful defense of his crown in a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski.

Landing a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over the Australian, Makahchev had been linked with a spectacular return atop UFC 300 in a welterweight division clash against incumbent gold holder, Leon Edwards.

However, confirming his decision to reject the pairing, Russian ace, Islam Makhachev cited his participation in the religious period, Ramadan as the reason for him turning down the chance to become a duel-weight champion.

Targeting a June return to the Octagon with the promotion recently confirming a UFC 302 card in Newark, New Jersey – lightweight kingpin, Makhachev has been linked with a title defense against the above-mentioned, Poirier, who turned in a second round KO win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 298 back in February.

Islam Makhachev shaves his head bald

And sporting a new look ahead of his expected return against Lafayette striker, Poirier this summer, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev has shaved his head bald – getting rid of his classic buzz cut as a result.

Prior to his victory against Volkanovski – whom he claimed returned too soon in his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back in February, Makhachev had halted the run of Brazilian ace, Charles Oliveira to successfully clinch the vacant 155lbs crown.

Noting his interest in fighting Louisianan veteran, Poirier in a summer comeback – after his manager, Ali Abdelaziz offered the former a shot a gold, rather tongue-in-cheek, Makhachev praised the guillotine choke ability of the former interim champion.

