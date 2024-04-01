Video – Islam Makhachev shows off new shaved head amid links to June return fight with Dustin Poirier

ByRoss Markey
Islam Makhachev shaves his head bald ahead of potential June fight with Dustin Poirier

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has donned a new look ahead of his expected return to the Octagon in June – shaving his head bald ahead of a potential fight with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in his UFC comeback.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight titleholder and current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, most recently headlined UFC 294 back in October, racking up his second successful defense of his crown in a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev set to fight twice this year ahead of expected UFC return
Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

Landing a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over the Australian, Makahchev had been linked with a spectacular return atop UFC 300 in a welterweight division clash against incumbent gold holder, Leon Edwards.

READ MORE:  Manon Fiorot dominates Erin Blanchfield in lackluster flyweight main event - UFC Atlantic City Highlights

However, confirming his decision to reject the pairing, Russian ace, Islam Makhachev cited his participation in the religious period, Ramadan as the reason for him turning down the chance to become a duel-weight champion.

UFC Saudi Arabia postponed until June amid links to Islam Makhachev comeback fight
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Targeting a June return to the Octagon with the promotion recently confirming a UFC 302 card in Newark, New Jersey – lightweight kingpin, Makhachev has been linked with a title defense against the above-mentioned, Poirier, who turned in a second round KO win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 298 back in February. 

Islam Makhachev shaves his head bald

And sporting a new look ahead of his expected return against Lafayette striker, Poirier this summer, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev has shaved his head bald – getting rid of his classic buzz cut as a result.

READ MORE:  Report - Israel Adesanya targeted to headline UFC 305 in Perth in title grudge fight with Dricus du Plessis

Prior to his victory against Volkanovski – whom he claimed returned too soon in his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back in February, Makhachev had halted the run of Brazilian ace, Charles Oliveira to successfully clinch the vacant 155lbs crown. 

Dustin Poirier reacts to Islam Makhachev's title fight call joke I've done more in the sport than him
Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

Noting his interest in fighting Louisianan veteran, Poirier in a summer comeback – after his manager, Ali Abdelaziz offered the former a shot a gold, rather tongue-in-cheek, Makhachev praised the guillotine choke ability of the former interim champion.

Who wins in a clash this summer: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?

READ MORE:  Georges St-Pierre reveals Dana White nixed boxing fight with Oscar De La Hoya: 'It didn't happen because he hates him'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts