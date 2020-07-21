Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is hoping to secure a big name opponent or another title shot after beating Dan Hooker last time out. Poirier bounced back from his lopsided loss to lightweight king Khabib Nuramgomedov last month. ‘The Diamond’ picked up a unanimous decision win over Hooker in one of the best fights 2020 has had to offer.

Nurmagomedov is set to face Justin Gaethje to unify the 155lb division later this year. Former dual weight champion Conor McGregor is currently retired from fighting. So who will Poirier face next? He’s not sure but he’s hoping whatever fight is next has some type of significane.

Speaking on the latest episode of the “Jim Rome Show” Poirier revealed he is hoping any and all of his future fights will mean more than just making some money, he said.

“I don’t know; I’m not sure what the options will be when the UFC comes back and starts sitting at the table to make these matches. It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight. I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something, and I know I’m in the back nine of my career.

“I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights, and I want these last four or five years to really mean something every time I get into the octagon. Not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I’m trying to bring awareness to and raise money for and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who do you want to see Dustin Poirier fight next?