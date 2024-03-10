Dustin Poirier calls for Islam Makhachev title battle in June after shocking KO win at UFC 299

After a stunning victory at UFC 299 over Benoit St. Denis, Dustin Poirier may have casually dropped major fight news on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dustin Poirier was as big as a +184 underdog leading into the matchup, while fans, media, and fellow fighters highly criticized that line. The fight itself was a complete war. Benoit St. Denis pursued ‘The Diamond’ relentlessly, and at times it was all Poirier could do to cover up and weather the storm.

The Diamond’ kept jumping for guillotines and placing himself in bad positions on the ground, but his wrestling and jiu-jitsu game spoke for itself. Each time Poirier landed in those spots, he would go on to defend very well.

In the second round, Poirier could almost touch St. Denis at will, and St. Denis did not take his power well at all. Each shot seemed to stumble the ‘God of War’, and eventually, Poirier’s pure power and accuracy sealed the deal and landed him another stunning KO finish to add to the collection.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Dustin Poirier Casually Hints At Potential Big Fight News

After the monumental victory, Dustin Poirier wasted no time before letting the fight world in on his potential next move. Responding to Makhachev’s manager who first offered the fight on X, Poirier would seemingly confirm the fight on his own channel.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Islam in June,” Poirier posted on X. Nothing less, and nothing more. Of course, this is not proof in itself of the fight coming to fruition. Such things are often bantered about, and Poirier would no doubt love to end his career as a UFC champion. However, could one speculate that the matchup itself makes a lot of sense? Yes, absolutely.

Islam in June 😤 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier, despite his age, remains one of the greatest lightweights in the UFC’s history. A fight with Islam Makhachev is almost destined to be, especially when factoring in Poirier’s history with Khabib Nurmagomedov (who is like a brother to Islam).

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Regardless of what happens, a fight between the two would be of monumental proportions. While not inked in stone, it could be safe to assume the fight will be a done deal sooner, rather than later.

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against?