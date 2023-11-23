UFC veteran Ben rothwell welcomes PFL fight with ex-Champion Francis Ngannou: ‘That would be fun’

Former UFC heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell has claimed that a potential fight with former organizational gold holder, Francis Ngannou would be “fun” under the banner of the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner – amid links to a clash with the Cameroonian.

Rothwell, a former UFC heavyweight contender, departed the promotion having most recently dropping a TKO loss against Marcos Rogerio de Lima back in November 2021, suffering his second consecutive defeat.

As for fellow Octagon alum, Ngannou most recently landed a heavyweight title unification win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane back in January of last year at UFC 270, landing a decision win over the then-undefeated Frenchman.

Inking a multi-fight deal with the PFL following his departure from the UFC at the beginning of this year, Ngannou is expected to make his debut in the Peter Murray-led organization at some stage in 2024.

Ben Rothwell weighs up PFL fight with Francis Ngannou

And sharing his thoughts on a rumored fight with Batié knockout artist, Ngannou in the former UFC champion’s debut in the SmartCage, Rothwell welcomed a potential fight with the ex-titleholder.

“If I got offered to fight Francis Ngannou, we would have a serious sit down with everybody involved because that’s the kind of fight that I think anybody, any of the guys in my position would want to take,” Ben Rothwell told MMA Junkie. “I can’t speak for them, but I 100 percent would take that fight, yes. Indeed. It’s one of those fights that’s a legacy fight.”

“… They’re already talking about him (Francis Ngannou) and Tyson Fury having a rematch, so it sounds like he’s got his hands full, but something like that would be fun to come back to.” Ben Rothwell explained. “But outside that I’m having a lot of fun with BKFC and I got plenty to do here.”