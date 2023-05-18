Having previously handed fellow former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje a back-and-forth TKO defeat in 2018, division contender, Dustin Poirier has opened as a slight betting favorite to defeat the Arizonian again – following the stunning announcement of a BMF championship rematch between the two at UFC 291 on July 29.

Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender, will attempt to land a second Octagon win over his fellow former interim gold holder, Gaethje, as the pair do battle once more in a re-run of their April 2018 UFC Fight Night Glendale showdown.

Featuring opposite the blood-and-guts sport favorite on enemy territory in ‘The Copper State’, Dustin Poirier managed to land an eventual fourth round standing TKO success against Gaethje – en route to an eventual interim title victory.

And with both men riding wins into their much-anticipated summer rematch in Salt Lake City, Utah – it’s Dustin Poirier who has opened as a betting favorite (-120) to dispatch Gaethje (+100) – this time with symbolic championship spoils awaiting the victor.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure following an unsuccessful championship bid against common-foe, Charles Oliveira, another common-opponent was dispatched by Poirier last time out – in the form of Michael Chandler.



Featuring in a main card clash at UFC 281 last November in Madison Square Garden, perennial top-lightweight contender, Poirier took out the Missouri native, Chandler in the early goings of the third round, capitilizing to sweep up a third round rear-naked choke submission success at ‘The Mecca’.

Turning in a true Fight of the Year effort in typical fashion back in March in the co-main event of UFC 286 in a trip to London, Arizona veteran, Gaethje managed to stay within the promotion’s top-3 rankings at lightweight – edging out Rafael Fiziev in a majority decision triumph in the capital.

And it’s not just proved to be interim lightweight gold success for Dustin Poirier at the lightweight limit – the Lafayette native has also racked up a pair of wins over former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor in a blockbuster 2021 year for him.

Rematching the Dubliner in January of that annum, the Louisianan became the first to finish McGregor with strikes in professional mixed martial arts – turning in a second round KO win in the Middle East.

In July of that year, securing bragging-rights in the duo’s trilogy rubber match, Dustin Poirier put the pressure on the Crumlin native, landing a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO success after the latter suffering a catastrophic leg fracture.

Renowned for his efforts since his transition to the UFC, Gaethje has turned in memorable performances en route to highlight-reel wins over the likes of Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Michael Chandler, the above-mentioned, Fiziev, and in 2020 – on way to his interim spoils win over Tony Ferguson.