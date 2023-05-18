Ahead of his own expected title-eliminator next month in the co-main event of UFC 289, surging lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush claims “hunger” will fuel former training partner, Justin Gaethje to a rematch win over Dustin Poirier – following the confirmation of their electric UFC 291 BMF championship headliner.

Dariush, currently in the run of his career as he enters next month’s UFC 289 co-main event in Vancouver against former champion, Charles Oliveira riding an eight-fight win streak, looks to finally earn a rescheduled bout with Islam Makhachev – this time with spoils on the line, however.

And later this summer, another expected lightweight title-eliminator has been booked – with former interim division champions, Poirier and Gaethje stepping inside the Octagon for a rematch of their 2018 clash, this time for the symbolic BMF title, following the retirement of Jorge Masvidal.

Taking headlining status at the Delta Center on July 29. in Salt Lake City, Utah – Poirier will look to round-off his rivalry with Justin Gaethje, having stopped the Arizona native on enemy territory back in April 2018 with a fourth round TKO win in Glendale.

Beneil Dariush picks Justin Gaethje to beat Dustin Poirier in July rematch

Sharing his thoughts on how the much-anticipated rematch of Poirier and Gaethje will play out, Dariush has picked the latter to avenge that stoppage defeat, citing a “hunger” that be perceives Gaethje brings with him ahead of a self-confessed final title siege.

“It’s about hunger,” Beneil Dariush told The Schmo. “I think Justin (Gaethje) is a little bit more hungry, but the problem with Dustin Poirier is he’s a dog. He doesn’t even have to be best prepared. He knows how to fight. Once he’s in that Octagon, he kind of takes over the rhythm and he enjoys the fight. So, he’s a really tough guy, but I would lean toward Justin just because of their life right now.”

Most recently featuring at UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden, Poirier managed to turn the tide in a third round submission win over common-foe, Michael Chandler, latching onto a rear-naked choke victory.

As for Justin Gaethje, the current #3 ranked lightweight kept his spot within the lightweight top-3 with a majority decision win over the streaking Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 286 back in March.