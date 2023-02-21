Video: Dustin Poirier slaps man over ‘Your wife’s in my DMs’ sign

Former Interim-Lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier got physical at the Mardi Gras parade after seeing a disrespectful sign.

Proud representative of Louisiana, Dustin Poirier took part in the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade over the weekend. Things seemed to be going well for the Diamond until a prankster tried to get under his skin with a sign that read ‘Your wife’s in my DMs’.

As expected, Poirier didn’t find such a disrespectful sign funny, and he called the prankster over, pretending to give him a high-five, but he turned that into a well-timed and accurate slap, as you would expect from a top lightweight contender.

Luckily the whole thing was caught on camera.

What an absolute melon, Dustin should’ve slapped him harder pic.twitter.com/hDyCthu6F7 — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 21, 2023

Like many famous lines and memes in MMA, Conor McGregor was originally the person who said the phrase ‘Your wife’s in my DMs’. This came after McGregor and Poirier’s trilogy bout which ended after McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round. Despite being in obvious pain, McGregor could not help himself but try to get another dig at Dustin Poirier who was busy celebrating the win with his wife.

The line has since become pretty popular in Poirier’s Twitter mentions but this was the first incident where someone tried to test Poirier in person and it might be the last, as well.

Dustin Poirier has spoken at length about how important his wife, Jolie has been in his life and even paid the bills for the couple while Poirier was still trying to get his MMA career going.

Since then, the two have worked together extensively on their charity, The Good Fight Foundation, which helps underserved communities in Louisiana and is one of the big reasons the Poirier family is beloved in their home state. At least by most people.