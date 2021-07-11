Things aren’t going to remain cordial between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier won the trilogy with McGregor at UFC 264 after earning a first-round TKO win (doctor stoppage) after the latter broke his ankle towards the end of the first round.

It was an anticlimactic way to end the fight even if Poirier looked to be gaining the momentum and McGregor is not happy to end things in that manner.

“I was boxing the bleeding hell off him. Kicking the bleeding leg off him. … This is not over. If we have to take this outside for him, it’s all outside. I don’t give a bollocks.”

With Poirier claiming him checking one of McGregor’s leg kicks which led to the Irishman breaking his ankle, McGregor responded:

“There was no check. There was not one of them that was checked. Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby, hit me back up, I’ll chat with you later on. I’ll be at the afterparty. You little ho, fuck him.”

Conor McGregor with a broken ankle/leg, says it’s not over. And that Dustin’s wife is in his DMs pic.twitter.com/mzEJmfkZG6 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) July 11, 2021

It’s only a matter of time until the fourth fight is eventually booked between the pair.

