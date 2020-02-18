Dustin Poirier & Al Iaquinta Exchange Verbal Barbs

Spread the word!













If Dustin Poirier can’t get a fight with Nate Diaz next, a bout with Al Iaquinta might just be the next best thing.

Both men share a common recent opponent. That being UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Iaquinta was defeated by way of a unanimous decision, and Poirier was submitted via rear-naked choke.

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” this week, Iaquinta was asked for his thoughts on Poirier’s performance against Nurmagomedov. Iaquinta poked fun at Poirier’s submission loss, while noting he has asked UFC brass about fighting “The Diamond” next. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“He doesn’t have a fight coming up. That’s the fight,” Iaquinta said. “The UFC just has to call him. I called Hunter, I texted Sean Shelby, I said that’s the fight, and I’m pretty sure – maybe they didn’t offer it to him, but if they did, he turned it down. So either way, your offer is extended now, and that’s it.

“I think it’s a good fight; he thinks his stock is a lot higher than it is. He got choked out unconscious (by Khabib) – not unconscious, he would have gotten choked out unconscious before the deed could be done, so he’s pretty much, whatever. I think that’s the fight that needs to be made.”

Poirier took to Twitter to respond to Iaquinta’s comments:

“@ALIAQUINTA Bro you won 2 fights in the last 5 years…. pipe down”

Iaquinta then responded to Poirier by again poking fun at his submission loss to Nurmagomedov, suggesting “The Diamond” quit against the lightweight champion.

I promise you i didn't give up in that fight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 17, 2020

Poirier later followed up by saying, for the right money, he’d be happy to fight Iaquinta next at 170 pounds.

“Hey @ALIAQUINTA if they pay me right and you down to do it at 170lbs I’ll fight you.”

Would you like to see a matchup between Poirier and Iaquinta next?