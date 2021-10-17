Norma Dumont has suggest an interim title fight with Holly Holm.

Dumont was originally supposed to face Holm in a women’s featherweight headliner at UFC Vegas 40 last night. However, Holm ended up pulling out with Aspen Ladd stepping in on short notice.

Unfortunately for nearly everyone, it turned out to be one of the most dull main events in recent history with little action over the course of the five rounds.

However, Dumont did more than enough to get the unanimous decision verdict as she made it three wins in a row.

She still wants Holm next and given that it might be some time before Amanda Nunes returns to 145 pounds, Dumont believes a potential fight should be for the interim title.

“I don’t want the division to get stagnant and for us not to have fights,” Dumont said at the UFC Vegas 40 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “I would be totally willing to have that fight [with Holm]. I understand Amanda’s going to do a title defense and then later on a possible fight with Valentina [Shevchenko] so we’d only be able to face each other by mid-year next year.

“So I definitely do not want to be not fighting for that long. I think a fight even for an interim belt with Holly could bring not just a fight for its own but to bring some attention to the division and to have other athletes come into the division with this particular winner of this fight to go on and fight Amanda.”

Of course, given the lack of contenders — or simply fighters — in the division, there really is no need for an interim title. However, Dumont wants to stay active given the uncertainty in the division.

“That’s the problem,” Dumont explained. “It’s a division that we basically don’t know who we’re fighting. I’m going to leave it to the hands of the UFC as I’ve always done.

“I’ve never backed down from a fight and I’m going to continue to prepare at the gym and I hope it is a big name and I hope it’s going to be a main event as well cause I thought this was pretty cool.”