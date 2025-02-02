Dricus Du Plessis: I’m Here to Kill, Not Point-Fight like Sean Strickland in UFC Title Bout

Reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has made his intentions clear ahead of his highly anticipated title rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. Speaking candidly about his approach to the fight, Du Plessis emphasized his commitment to delivering an exciting performance for fans, contrasting it with what he described as Strickland’s “cautious” and “point-fighting” style.

Dricus Du Plessis Calls Sean Strickland Boring

South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis is known for his aggressive style and finishing ability. His first encounter with Strickland at UFC 297 in January 2024 ended in a razor-thin split-decision victory for the South African fighter. Since then, Du Plessis has solidified his status as champion with a decisive submission win over former titleholder Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

“I prioritize offense because I’m there to give the people who spend their hard-earned money on pay-per-views and arena tickets a show—a fight,” Dricus Du Plessis said in a recent interview. “I’m in there to kill someone; I’m not in there to point my way to victory. And I think that’s the biggest difference between us.”

Sean Strickland is recognized for his defensive striking and methodical approach inside the Octagon. Strickland often relies on his ability to outpoint opponents rather than secure finishes. This style has drawn mixed reactions from fans and fighters alike. Du Plessis has been particularly vocal about Strickland’s record of eight split-decision fights, describing it as evidence of a lack of finishing power.

For Du Plessis, a decisive victory would cement his legacy as one of the greats in the middleweight division. For Strickland, reclaiming the title would vindicate his tactical approach and silence critics who question his ability to dominate opponents.

UFC 312 will also feature another championship bout in the co-main event, where Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez. With two title fights headlining the card, fans can expect an electrifying night of MMA action at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.