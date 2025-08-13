Dricus Du Plessis Is Fighting to Become the GOAT Againt Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

ByCraig Pekios
Dricus du Plessis knows that if he hopes to become MMA’s undisputed GOAT, he’ll have to get past Khazmat Chimaev.

UFC 319 will see ‘DDP’ once again step into the spotlight when he puts his middleweight world title on the line against the undefeated Chechen monster in Chicago. It will be du Plessis’ third defense following successful outings against both Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

But this time, the South African sensation is in for a test unlike anything he’s faced before — with all due respect to ‘Tarzan’ and ‘The Last Stylebender.’

528686767 1315242549966849 7571211196396548750 n 1

Chimaev has become something of a boogeyman inside the Octagon since making his memorable Octagon debut in 2020. He’s since won eight-straight under the UFC banner, amassing an unblemished 14-0 record.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that ‘Borz’ is a 2-to-1 favorite to leave ‘The Windy City’ with UFC gold wrapped around his waist.

gettyimages 1748850302 612x612 2

But for du Plessis, that just means it’s another opportunity to inch his way up the P4P rankings en route to one day retiring as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

“Let me tell you this, the goal always remains the same,” du Plessis told The Schmo. “To be the greatest to ever do this sport. You know, seeing the statue, the greatest there ever was, the greatest will ever do it. That is my aspiration, and that’s where I see myself 10, 15 years from now.”


Like Chimaev, du Plessis goes into UFC 319 with a perfect record inside the Octagon.

Despite opening as an underdog in seven of his nine career fights with the promotion, ‘DDP’ is 9-0. Will he continue to defy the odds on Saturday, August 16? Only time will tell.

gettyimages 2198479570 612x612 1
