Dana White reveals Khamzat Chimaev is begging for Sean Strickland rematch

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that Khamzat Chimaev wants to run it back with Sean Strickland. However, the promotion hasn’t decided if they are going to give Chimaev an immediate title rematch.

The Chechen-born Emirati originally wanted to move up to light heavyweight after beating Strickland at UFC 328. But the American fighter dethroned “Borz” by split decision, and now the latter wants to reclaim the middleweight crown before attaining two-division glory.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: Sean Strickland reacts after the UFC middleweight championship fight against Khamzat Chimaev of Russia during the UFC 328 event at Prudential Center on May 09, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After the title loss, Chimaev had immediately told White that he wanted to move up to 205 pounds. However, now he’s itching to run it back with “Tarzan,” and this time has promised fans that ‘somebody has to die’ in the rematch.

During an interview with Bret Boone, Dana White said this about Chimaev’s wishes:

“Khamzat right now is asking for the rematch with Strickland. That’s what he wants. We don’t know what we are going to do yet.”

After becoming a two-time UFC middleweight titleholder, Strickland said that Chimaev needs to win a couple before getting another championship opportunity. But now White added during the same interview that:

“Strickland will fight anybody.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

🚨 Dana White says Khamzat Chimaev is asking for the Sean Strickland rematch



“That’s what he wants. We don’t know what we’re gonna do yet.”



(via @theboone29) pic.twitter.com/Ne7zS9Qdug — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 28, 2026

Nassourdine Imavov does not want Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev 2 right now

No. 3 UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov, who’s riding a five-fight win streak, has waited long enough for a title shot. After Khamzat Chimaev’s title loss, it seemed certain that Imavov would finally get the chance to win the belt and also run it back with “Tarzan.”

But with Chimaev repeatedly asking for an immediate title rematch, there’s now a good possibility the UFC could run it back, forcing “The Sniper” to wait once again. However, the 30-year-old does not want that and is hence putting pressure on the matchmakers, urging them to remain true to their promise. Earlier today, Imavov posted on X:

“Plenty of talk around the championship fight lately. I believe everyone will stand on what they said #hunter @Mickmaynard2 #nohappyending @SStricklandMMA.”

Check out Nassourdine Imavov’s comments below: