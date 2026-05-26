Chris Weidman explains his surprise behind UFC Hall of Fame induction

UFC legend Chris Weidman has explained why he was surprised by his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, it was announced that former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman would be making his way into the UFC Hall of Fame. He had an incredible run that included wins over some iconic figures from the history of mixed martial arts, including two victories over Anderson Silva.

Of course, he had some setbacks too, but Chris Weidman has always been the kind of guy who pushes through adversity. Now, his efforts will be recognized courtesy of the Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview, Chris Weidman spoke openly about how he was feeling when it all went down.

Chris Weidman discusses UFC Hall of Fame induction

“It’s a huge honor – I was completely caught off guard with it,” Weidman told MMA Junkie Radio. “Was not expecting it. I was working the desk and they asked me and Dustin (Poirier) to walk down cageside they could pan one of the camera over to us during one of the fights and promote the post-fight show. Me and Dustin were both saying the same thing.

“We’re like, ‘It’s a little weird. Why can’t they just do that same shot from the desk?’ But they had a plan. They surprised me. I was completely clueless and it was an awesome surprise and I’m honored. It was very exciting and it’s been such a long road, and to get the love like that and be honored with the ultimate honor you can get, is really cool.”

“After I had my first loss, I lost a lot,” Weidman said. “Thank God they measure you from your prime. Because if it was my post-prime, I’m not in the Hall of Fame. I’m glad I did some great things while I was young and it’s cool to be respected for that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Weidman returns to action over in the world of wrestling this weekend when he goes head to head with Colby Covington in what should be a pretty interesting grudge match.