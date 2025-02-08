‘Looked Like a Good Old Friday Night’: Dricus du Plessis Brushes Off Dana White’s Call to Press Charges on Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were involved in a chaotic brawl in the audience during a UFC event last year. The altercation, which saw Strickland leap over seats to attack Du Plessis, has drawn widespread attention. First, they met in the audience, then a fight for the middleweight title, now at UFC 312, they are meeting once again.

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis Clash in Audience Brawl

The incident unfolded when Strickland, seated two rows ahead of Dricus du Plessis, turned to mock his rival before physically attacking him. The melee was quickly broken up by security and police, but not before it left onlookers stunned. UFC President Dana White later admitted responsibility for seating the fighters too close to each other, calling it a “mistake” and stating, “This is the fight business; things like this happen.”

In a recent interview, Du Plessis revealed that both Dana White and UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell approached him after the incident, urging him to press charges against Strickland. However, the South African fighter dismissed the suggestion. Speaking on the OverDog podcast, he explained:

“Dana and Hunter actually came to where we were seated, and there was police and security around us and they were like ‘that was assault, 100% you have the right to press charges now against Sean Strickland’. Me being from South Africa I was like ‘what? come on’. That looked like a good old Friday night [to me].”

The brawl has added fuel to an already fiery rivalry between the two fighters. Strickland has been vocal about his disdain for Du Plessis, while Du Plessis has criticized Strickland’s emotional instability. Both fighters have promised an all-out war when they step into the Octagon at UFC 312 in Sydney.