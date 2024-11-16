Drake bets $450,000 on Jon Jones to land KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

ByRoss Markey
Drake bets $450,000 on Jon Jones to land KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Canadian rapper and musician, Drake is once more splashing his cash on combat sports — this time laying a whopping $450,000 bet on heavyweight champion, Jon Jones to not just beat opponent, Stipe Miocic tonight at UFC 309 — but via a knockout stoppage.

Drake, who came up short with his most recent wager overnight, in which he backed 58-year-old former lineal heavyweight boxing world champion, Mike Tyson to beat controversial YouTuber, Jake Paul in their forgettable pairing in Texas.

gettyimages 2184335475 612x612 1

Drake bets $450,000 on Jon Jones to beat Stipe Miocic by knockout tonight

And tonight, the Canadian rap star is once more going into the fray — financially albeit, betting a staggering sum on current heavyweight kingpin, Jones to stop Miocic in the headliner of UFC 309 with a knockout stoppage, to the tune of $450,000.

READ MORE:  Colby Covington offers to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: 'Translate this in the caveman dialect you need'

Back in August, Drake lost an eye-watering half a million dollars after he unsuccessfully backed former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya to regain the divisional throne at UFC 304, with the City Kickboxing staple dropping a fourth round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis.

drake maxim 1014x531 1

And earlier this year to boot, Drake — which has been accused of landing a new curse on combat sports stars, lost a further $565,000 on British heavyweight boxer and former undisputed WBC champion, Tyson Fury to beat Ukrainian favorite, Oleksandr Usyk in their grudge fight in the Middle East.

READ MORE:  UFC 309: Jon Jones Hints at Vacating Heavyweight Title, Leaving Tom Aspinall Just One Step from the Top

Entering his championship defense tonight against the returning, Miocic off the back of a vacant title victory back in March of last year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones most recently turned in a dominant first round submission win over Ciryl Gane, stopping the Frenchman with a guillotine choke in spectacular fashion.

jones stipe face off

Landing ten separate knockout finishes, Rochester native is without a stoppage win in that manner since he lifted the vacant light heavyweight throne back in 2018, stopping two-fight rival, Alexander Gustafsson with a slew of ground strikes.

READ MORE:  Dana White shuts down Jon Jones, Alex Pereira BMF fight: 'If he wants to fight again he will fight Aspinall'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts