Drake bets $450,000 on Jon Jones to land KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Canadian rapper and musician, Drake is once more splashing his cash on combat sports — this time laying a whopping $450,000 bet on heavyweight champion, Jon Jones to not just beat opponent, Stipe Miocic tonight at UFC 309 — but via a knockout stoppage.

Drake, who came up short with his most recent wager overnight, in which he backed 58-year-old former lineal heavyweight boxing world champion, Mike Tyson to beat controversial YouTuber, Jake Paul in their forgettable pairing in Texas.

Drake bets $450,000 on Jon Jones to beat Stipe Miocic by knockout tonight

And tonight, the Canadian rap star is once more going into the fray — financially albeit, betting a staggering sum on current heavyweight kingpin, Jones to stop Miocic in the headliner of UFC 309 with a knockout stoppage, to the tune of $450,000.

🤑 Drake has placed a $450,000 bet on Jon Jones knocking out Stipe Miocic at #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/qJThUzkl8f — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 16, 2024

Back in August, Drake lost an eye-watering half a million dollars after he unsuccessfully backed former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya to regain the divisional throne at UFC 304, with the City Kickboxing staple dropping a fourth round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis.

And earlier this year to boot, Drake — which has been accused of landing a new curse on combat sports stars, lost a further $565,000 on British heavyweight boxer and former undisputed WBC champion, Tyson Fury to beat Ukrainian favorite, Oleksandr Usyk in their grudge fight in the Middle East.

Entering his championship defense tonight against the returning, Miocic off the back of a vacant title victory back in March of last year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones most recently turned in a dominant first round submission win over Ciryl Gane, stopping the Frenchman with a guillotine choke in spectacular fashion.

Landing ten separate knockout finishes, Rochester native is without a stoppage win in that manner since he lifted the vacant light heavyweight throne back in 2018, stopping two-fight rival, Alexander Gustafsson with a slew of ground strikes.