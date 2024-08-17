Drake bets $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to win title in fight with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305

Canadian musician, Drake has put his money where is mouth is once more – placing a huge $450,000 wager on former undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya to reclaim his crown tonight in the main event of UFC 305 against Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, returns to action tonight 11 months on from his shocking unanimous decision defeat to massive betting underdog, Sean Strickland in Perth.

With the loss, City Kickboxing star, Israel Adesanya became the first fighter in Octagon antiquity to drop their championship twice in the space of a calendar year with his loss to the outspoken common-foe, Strickland.

Drake backs Israel Adesanya to the tune of $450,000 to win at UFC 305

As for du Plessis, the promotional-perfect Pretoria native headlined UFC 297 back in January in Canada, striking the divisional belt with a controversial split decision win against the previously mentioned, Strickland.

And ahead of UFC 305 tonight, Drake has backed the former champion to regain the throne – to the tune of $450,000.

Drake placed a $450,000 bet on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus du Plessis 👀🤑 pic.twitter.com/fjhuw7M6Rw — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 17, 2024

Should the Nigerian-Kiwi emerge with the title belt in tow ‘Downunder’, Drake would see his bet a success, winning himself a cool $855,000 payout from the bookies.

“Always with Izzy,” Drake posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a picture of his betting slip.

In a high-profile wager back in May, Drake lost himself a stunning $565,000 when he wagered on the heavyweight boxing title fight between former WBC champion, Tyson Fury, and fellow world champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Picking the Morecambe native to win, Drake was left helpless as Ukraine puncher, Usyk ran out a comfortable decision winner.

In his latest high-profile mixed martial arts bet, Drake successfully picked the winner of this year’s UFC 300 headliner, betting Alex Pereira to the tune of $675,000 – who would go on to stop Jamahal Hill with a blistering opening round knockout win in Las Vegas, Nevada.