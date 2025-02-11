‘And New Double Champ’: Belal Muhammad Details Plan to Dethrone Middleweight King Dricus Du Plessis

The reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad has set his sights on an ambitious goal: becoming a two-division champion by defeating UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis. Muhammad, known for his high fight IQ, recently outlined a detailed game plan for how he envisions a potential fight against Du Plessis unfolding.

Belal Muhammad vs. Dricus Du Plessis

‘Remember the Name’ Belal Muhammad is celebrated for his exceptional cardio, defensive skills, and ability to control fights with his wrestling and striking. Born in Chicago, Illinois, to Palestinian parents, Belal Muhammad has steadily risen through the UFC ranks since his debut in 2016 and has now captured the welterweight throne. Despite his dominance at 170 pounds, he remains confident about moving up to middleweight to challenge Du Plessis.

South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis captured the UFC Middleweight Championship in January 2024 by defeating Sean Strickland and has since defended his title twice, including a submission victory over Israel Adesanya.

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis (L) celebrates his victory over Sean Strickland of the US during their men’s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In a recent social media post, Muhammad described how he would dismantle Du Plessis over three rounds. He detailed scenarios involving takedowns, ground-and-pound, evasion of strikes, and even flashy moves like a flying knee. Belal Muhammad explained:

“I’d come out him with a 1-2 then he’d wing an overhand I’ll duck it change levels and take him down then he’d shrimp and get the underhook to get out but he’ll be to weak to get up so then I’ll hit him with ground and pound for the rest of round 1. Round 2 starts and I come out with a flying knee he shells up then I hit him with the zabit back trip then point and laugh at him (this makes him mad) he gets up and charges foward winging punches at me I slide out of the way with ease then hit him with a 1-2 “then he gets frustrated shoots for a takedown I defend with ease but now he’s tired and stays on his knees I kick him to the body while he’s on the ground. End of round 2. .. round 3 starts and he’s distraught he can’t hit me he can’t take me down so then he tries spinning stuff I back up at the right time and end up taking his back he lets me under chin out of frustration then I put him to sleep … and new double champ.”

The prospect of a clash between Muhammad and Du Plessis represents an intriguing storyline for fans eager to see champions test their limits. As both fighters continue their respective journeys in the UFC, only time will tell if this potential matchup becomes a reality. For now, Belal Muhammad’s bold proclamation adds another layer for this potential showdown.